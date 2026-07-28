Football | National

WAFCON 2026: ‘Black Queens ready to get going’ – Boye-Hlorkah

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  28 July 2026 12:01pm
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Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah says the team is ready to get their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign underway.

Ghana play their first game on Wednesday, July 29, against Cape Verde in Casablanca, hoping to enjoy a good start.

Cape Verde are only making their first appearance in the tournament, while the Black Queens are set for their 12th appearance.

Speaking ahead, Boye-Hlorkah reiterated that the team is well-prepared for the start of their campaign.

"Tomorrow is important. It's the start of the WAFCON (for us). The girls are ready and excited; we've been waiting for it, and we have prepared really well," she said.

"We had a good time out here last year, so now we are prepared to come back and do our job. We are ready to get going."

The Black Queens will hold their final training session on Tuesday evening before Wednesday's test. The game against Cape Verde kicks off at 17:00 GMT.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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