Abandoned Dome-Berekuso-Kitase road project should not become a waste of taxpayers’ money — chief warns

The Kyidomhene and Asabihene of Berekuso-Akuapem, Nana Osei Sekyi II, has warned that the abandoned Dome-Berekuso-Kitase road project must not be allowed to become a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, he said residents of Dome, Bomi, Kitase, Berekuso and surrounding communities have become increasingly concerned about the prolonged absence of the contractor from the project site.

According to Nana Osei Sekyi II, the communities initially sought dialogue with their political representatives and relevant authorities before resorting to a demonstration.

He explained that a stakeholders’ meeting was held with the expectation that the concerns over the stalled project would be addressed. The group subsequently engaged the Ghana Highways Authority and the Roads and Highways Ministry, where they were assured that the contractor would return to the site.

However, he said subsequent checks revealed that the contractor had not even signed a contract for the project.

Nana Osei Sekyi II said the situation became more worrying after the Roads and Highways Minister told Parliament that the contractor was on site.

“We are saying on authority that there is no contractor on the road,” he stressed, insisting that the community’s checks did not support the minister’s claim.

He said the decision to demonstrate was therefore not taken lightly but was prompted by the failure of earlier engagements to produce tangible results.

“We don't think it will be appropriate for the country to sit and allow this work to go to waste because it is taxpayers’ money that has been used to do this type of work,” he said.

The traditional leader appealed directly to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene and ensure that the project is completed.

He recalled that the President, while serving as Vice President, had visited Ashesi and pledged to ensure that the Dome-Berekuso-Kitase road was fixed.

Nana Osei Sekyi II said the President repeated the commitment during his first tenure and expressed optimism when the project was subsequently captured under the current administration.

He noted that the road was initially awarded as a two-year project but has since stalled, leaving residents to endure the consequences of the unfinished work.

The chief is therefore calling for urgent action to return the contractor to site and ensure that the investment already made in the project is not lost.

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