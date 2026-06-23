GRA urges fair treatment for taxpayers, highlights right to assistance and appeal

A senior official at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says taxpayers in Ghana are entitled to fair treatment, assistance and the right to appeal decisions under the country’s tax administration framework.

Mr David Lartey Quarcoopome, Chief Revenue Officer at the GRA and Projects Coordinator at the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD), said the tax system is governed by clear rules aimed at protecting citizens while ensuring compliance with national tax obligations.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on June 23, he said taxpayers should not be denied support when they engage with the revenue authority.

“There should be rules, and it also helps not to infringe on their rights even as citizens of the nation,” he said.

He explained that the Revenue Administration Act provides for several taxpayer rights, including the right to seek assistance from the authority whenever challenges arise.

According to him, the GRA is not detached from taxpayers but is expected to engage and support them through the process of tax compliance.

“All taxpayers have every right, if they have any challenge, to get in touch with the revenue authority and obtain assistance. The revenue authority is not secluded from taxpayers; we are supposed to engage them,” he noted.

Mr Quarcoopome added that taxpayers visiting GRA offices are entitled to quality customer service and should be treated as valued clients rather than inconveniences.

“They are treasured customers,” he said.

He further emphasised that taxpayers have the right to challenge decisions they believe are unfair, including through formal appeal processes provided under the law.

“No matter the situation, they have a right to appeal. Even if decisions have not gone their way and they think things have not been fair, they have a right to appeal,” he stated.

He maintained that the framework ensures fairness and accountability within Ghana’s tax administration system while encouraging voluntary compliance among citizens.

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