Mid-Year Budget Review: Deloitte commends government for encouraging domestic revenue performance

Audio By Carbonatix
Deloitte has commended the government for the encouraging performance of domestic revenue mobilization, captured by the Mid-Year Budget Review.
In its commentary of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, the professional services firm said although total revenue and grants came in marginally below target during the first half of the year, non-oil tax revenue increased from 12.6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024 to 13.1% of Gross Domestic Product in 2025.
This is despite the abolition of several taxes in 2025.
According to Deloitte, the significance of this development lies beyond the size of the increase.
“Revenue growth appears to be increasingly driven by improved compliance, administrative efficiency and technology-enabled tax collection rather than higher tax rates. This is a positive development for businesses and investors”.
As the Ghanaian business community has consistently argued, Deloitte said revenue mobilisation should focus on generating durable domestic revenue without undermining investment, competitiveness and economic growth.
It therefore urged the government to continue pursuing reforms that broaden the tax base, improve compliance and close leakages within the tax system.
“Sustainable increases in Ghana's tax-to-GDP ratio will be achieved more effectively through administrative reforms than through repeated increases in tax rates”, it concluded.
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