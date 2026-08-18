Ghana hosts Kenya, Netherlands, South Africa for talks on turning climate plans into action

Ghana has hosted officials from Kenya, the Netherlands, and South Africa for a three-day meeting aimed at accelerating the implementation of national climate adaptation plans.

The meeting brought together representatives from the four countries to explore practical ways of translating climate commitments into tangible interventions, with financing, collaboration, and stakeholder engagement emerging as key priorities.

Speaking at the meeting, Nana Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stressed that climate policies must move beyond formulation to implementation.

He said the success of climate planning would ultimately depend on the ability of countries to mobilise the resources and partnerships required to implement agreed measures.

“Policies are not supposed to end at just making them,” he said.

He called for greater focus on implementation to ensure that climate policies deliver meaningful benefits to communities facing the effects of climate change.

Representing South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Thabang Phago called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, particularly across sectors responsible for managing natural resources.

He said effective climate action requires government institutions, communities, and other stakeholders to work together rather than pursuing climate interventions in isolation.

Mr Phago also identified adequate financing as critical to implementing climate policies and making the necessary resources available.

Thomas Lerenten Leleloitien, Deputy Director of Kenya's Climate Change Directorate, said Kenya was focusing on implementing its climate adaptation policy.

The discussions provide an opportunity for the participating countries to share experiences and explore approaches that could help strengthen the implementation of national adaptation measures.

The meeting comes as countries face growing pressure to translate climate commitments into practical responses to rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and other climate-related risks.

Officials at the meeting acknowledged that developing national climate policies is only the first step.

Securing sustainable financing, strengthening partnerships, and maintaining political and institutional commitment remain critical to ensuring that adaptation plans move from policy documents to action on the ground.

The three-day meeting is expected to deepen cooperation among Ghana, Kenya, the Netherlands, and South Africa as the countries seek practical approaches to addressing the growing impacts of climate change.

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