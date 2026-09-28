OMJ Foundation commits to supporting transport, safety and livelihoods of commercial riders in Akuapem South

More than 600 commercial motorcycle riders in the Akuapem South Municipality have benefited from a one-day free fuel initiative spearheaded by the Chief Executive Officer of OMJ Foundation, Osei Mensah Joseph (OMJ). In all, 34 stations in 29 towns or communities participated.

The initiative, known as “OMJ Free Fuel for Okada Riders – Akuapem South,” took place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the TotalEnergies Filling Station in Aburi. Each rider received fuel sufficient to cover a day's work.

The gesture forms part of Mr. Mensah Joseph's personal charitable project and commitment to giving back to the people of Akuapem South, particularly commercial motorcycle riders. Mr. Osei Mensah Joseph said the initiative was informed by the critical role Okada riders play in the municipality's transportation system and local economy.

He noted that the geographical structure and transportation challenges in the municipality have made Okada services critical to daily movement, estimating that about 70 per cent of commuters rely on Okada daily.

“Without your service, Akuapem South will be at a standstill. I appreciate your efforts in moving the local economy with your service,” he told the riders.

OMJ also raised concerns about licensing and motorcycle registration, citing research by his team which indicated that 85 per cent of the riders do not have riding licences, while 90 per cent are yet to register their vehicles.

“I will make sure that my efforts to make your work convenient, safe and productive will be maximised,” he said.

He further pledged to support rider safety through the provision of reflective riding gear to improve visibility, particularly at night and in foggy seasons.

The programme brought together officials of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), led by Municipal Health Director Emily A. Amponsah, the National Road Safety Commission, Star Assurance, Ghana Police Service, Aburi, Ghana National Fire Service, Aburi, and the National and Regional Executives of the Commercial Riders Union of Ghana (CRUG), led by Mohammed Tijani. These various stakeholders addressed the riders on road safety, licensing, motorcycle registration, insurance, health insurance, fire safety, responsible riding and compliance with relevant regulations among others.

With support from OMJ, NHIS officials registered new members and renewed expired memberships free of charge. .

Mr. Osei Mensah Joseph said the initiative was part of his commitment to understanding and addressing challenges confronting commercial motorcycle riders while recognising their contribution to the movement of people, goods and services and the local economy. Beneficiaries drawn from communities across the municipality expressed appreciation for the charitable intervention.

The initiative was anchored on the principle: “Giving Back, Giving Hope, Inspiring Generations”, and as a part of observing the 5th. September, world acclaimed International Day of Charity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.