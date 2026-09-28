National Investment Quiz: St. Augustine’s, Prempeh College advance to semi-finals

St. Augustine’s College and Prempeh College have secured qualification to the semi-finals of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the quarter-final contest two.

St. Augustine’s College dominated the contest, recording 56 points, while Prempeh College finished second with 46 points to secure the two available semi-final places.

Kumasi High School and Adisadel College both ended the contest on 27 points.

St. Augustine’s College established a significant lead over the other competitors, finishing 10 points ahead of Prempeh College.

The contest formed part of the quarter-final stage of the competition, with the participating schools tested on their knowledge of investment and financial concepts.

The students were required to demonstrate speed, accuracy, teamwork and a strong understanding of financial and investment-related issues as they battled for places in the semi-finals.

The results mean St. Augustine’s College and Prempeh College join Wesley Girls’ High School and Corpus Christi School, who qualified from the first quarter-final contest, in the semi-final stage.

The remaining quarter-final contests will determine the other schools that will complete the semi-final line-up.

The 2026 National Investment Quiz is organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Central Securities Depository, and Joy Business with support from key institutions and organisations within Ghana’s financial, investment, telecommunications and media sectors.

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