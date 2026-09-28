Leadership is about responsibility, not titles – Sammi Awuku tells UPSA students

Audio By Carbonatix
Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Sammi Awuku, has urged young leaders to focus on responsibility rather than titles, saying leadership is defined by what a person is willing to carry and not the office they occupy.
He made the call at The Ladder Project, a leadership and civic engagement event held at the Fountain Area of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Thursday, September 24.
The event, organised by Leadership House in collaboration with the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UPSA) and the UPSA Students' Representative Council (SRC), brought together 60 selected student leaders for discussions on leadership, public service and national issues. GRASAG-UPSA also publicised the event as an engagement with “real leaders” on leadership, politics and issues shaping Ghanaian society.
Speaking to the students, Mr Awuku said Ghanaian society often places too much emphasis on leadership titles while paying less attention to the responsibilities attached to them.
“Leadership is not about the size of the office that you occupy. Leadership is the responsibility you are willing to carry.”
He said leadership could be demonstrated through everyday actions, including mobilising people, initiating change and taking responsibility within one's immediate environment.
“The fact that you're able to mobilize people, effect change, do a cleanup exercise, take leadership in your own small room, you are a leader,” he said.
Mr Awuku also challenged the student leaders to think beyond their current positions and consider the long-term impact they want to have on the country.
He asked them to imagine returning to their communities 15 years from now and being asked what they had contributed to Ghana's development.
“What Ghana did you help to build and what did you help change about Ghana? In the area of education, in the area of healthcare, or what exactly?” he asked.
He encouraged the students to look beyond their present roles and think about the kind of contribution they want to make in the future.
“I just don't want you to think about the present. Take a shot into the future.”
The Ladder Project is structured around direct engagement between young leaders and experienced public figures, combining leadership development with discussions on national challenges.
Rather than relying solely on formal speeches, the session featured moderated discussions, case scenarios and an open floor for interaction.
Mr Awuku was joined by Akosua Asaa Manu, a public policy and communications professional and former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority.
The organisers said the initiative is intended to expose student leaders to practical leadership experiences and create space for young people to engage directly with leaders on issues affecting Ghana.
The September 24 session was part of the “Inna the Yard” edition of The Ladder Project hosted at UPSA.
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