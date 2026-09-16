Sammi Awuku welcomes Kojo Brace into NPP, says he will make a ‘fine politician’

New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician Sammi Awuku has described journalist Samuel Kojo Brace, popularly known as Ahanta Pele, as someone who would make a “fine politician” following his decision to leave active journalism and pursue a political career.

Mr Awuku also welcomed Mr Brace into what he described as the “bigger family of the NPP” as the journalist prepares to contest the party’s parliamentary primary in the Ahanta West Constituency of the Western Region ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The former National Organiser of the NPP and now Member of Parliament for Akuapem North made the comments during a discussion on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB.

Mr Brace was speaking about the maiden edition of his “A Walk with The Ahanta Pele” initiative when the host read a message from Mr Awuku commenting on his move into politics.

“Wishing him well. He will make a fine politician. We welcome him into the bigger family of the NPP,” Mr Awuku wrote in a message to OB during the programme.

Kojo Brace’s profile

Samuel Kojo Brace, popularly known as Ahanta Pele, was born in Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, where he received his early education.

He attended Unity Academy in Ewusiejoe for his basic education before proceeding to Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School in the municipal capital.

He later attended the University of Cape Coast, where he developed an interest in journalism.

Mr Brace subsequently built a public profile through journalism and advocacy, with a particular focus on issues affecting the Ahanta community.

He is also known for using the Ahanta language when appearing on media programmes, a practice that has strengthened his connection with the community and its cultural identity.

Beyond journalism, Mr Brace has undertaken advocacy on issues affecting the Ahanta people and used his public platform to promote their interests and culture.

‘A Walk with The Ahanta Pele’

The endorsement came as Mr Brace spoke about the maiden edition of his “A Walk with The Ahanta Pele” initiative.

The event featured a workout session, including aerobics, aimed at promoting physical fitness, community engagement and healthy living.

Mr Brace has since shifted his focus from active journalism to politics, with plans to seek the NPP’s parliamentary nomination in the Ahanta West Constituency ahead of the 2028 elections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.