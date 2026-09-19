Opinion

Leadership Skills and Public Policy Priorities for Inclusive and Resilient Africa: An integrated Ubuntu perspective

Source: Casely Ato Coleman Senior Fellow, IMANI Center For Policy and Education, Ghana  
  19 September 2026 4:26am
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This paper utilizes the 2014-2016 Ebola virus disease outbreak as a case study to examine how leadership skills and public policy grounded in the philosophy of Ubuntu can drive inclusive and resilient public policy choices and priorities in Africa.

Using a multi-disciplinary perspective that intersects leadership, human resources management, organizational design, philosophy, anthropology, political science, and change management models, the research introduces the Ubuntu Leadership Onion and a five-pillar leadership skills framework that serves as a practical tool for developing leaders focused on community, empathy, impact, courage and stakeholder value.

The paper submits that values-based leadership paired with cohesive organizational design and meaningful community engagement builds institutional strength in public policy priorities and decision choices. The study concludes that Ubuntu leadership skills enrich human resource management and public policy with culturally grounded insights and demonstrate how authentic African values can shape inclusive and resilient public policy.

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