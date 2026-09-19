Ninani Group staff take part in health walk, football and games at annual wellness programme

After hours of staring at screens, chasing deadlines and working through demanding briefs, employees of the Ninani Group recently traded their office routines for football, racing, table tennis and a health walk.

The annual wellness programme brought together staff from the group’s six marketing communications agencies — Results Advertising, Innova DDB, Interactive Digital, Touchpoint Magna Carta, Brand Alert and P2P.

But for the organisers, the event was about more than competition and trophies. It was an opportunity for employees to step away from their desks, reconnect with colleagues and pay attention to their physical wellbeing.

Chief Operating Officer of Results Advertising, Justin Antwi-Darkwa, said the initiative was designed to give staff a break from the demands of work.

“The whole purpose of this is for us to just unwind, bond, put down our tools and get together as a group of businesses to have fun.”

He said maintaining physical health was equally important, particularly for employees whose work often requires long hours behind desks.

“In terms of the health benefits, it’s really all about making sure we’re just keeping in shape.”

The focus on wellness began months before the event, with employees preparing through physical training and healthier habits.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa said staff had been taking the preparations seriously.

“They’ve been taking it quite seriously,” he said, explaining that employees had been “training and trying to hydrate and eat healthy and be healthy” ahead of the event.

For Group HR at Ninani Group, Akosua Aworae Apau, creating time for physical activity is particularly important given the nature of work in the marketing communications industry.

“We sell brain power by the hour and we find ourselves in the office most of the time,” she said.

She said the annual programme gives employees a deliberate break from office routines while creating an opportunity to exercise and strengthen relationships.

“So once every year we come together, leave office work just so we can bond, we can have fun. And then whilst doing that as well, stay healthy, exercise, workout. So that’s the reason for all the fun games.”

This year’s activities began with a health walk up the Ibri Mountains before staff moved on to football matches and other competitive games.

The wellness programme has been running for about five to six years, with the group hoping to sustain and expand the initiative.

Ninani Group also plans to involve some of its corporate clients in future editions as it seeks to broaden the programme beyond its employees.

The event was supported by Myst Water and Beta Malt, which provided water and drinks for participants during the health walk and games.

The group is encouraging other organisations to create similar opportunities for employees, particularly those whose jobs involve spending long periods behind desks.

For Ninani Group, the annual event is a reminder that workplace wellness can start with something as simple as putting down the tools, stepping outside and getting moving.

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