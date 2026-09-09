FIFA accused of ‘abusive conduct’ towards women’s football in legal complaint 

The European Leagues have extended their ongoing legal complaint against FIFA to cover the global governing body's "abusive conduct" towards the women's game in Europe. The umbrella organisation representing dozens of professional domestic competitions formally requested that the European Commission investigate regulatory decisions affecting women's professional football.

This expansion builds upon an initial filing submitted to Brussels in October 2024, which originally challenged scheduling decisions and governance structures within the men's international professional circuit.

Structural Conflicts Within Governing Bodies

The core of the legal challenge centres on institutional dual roles. European Leagues argues that the governing body operates under an inherent structural conflict of interest by acting simultaneously as the global regulator of the sport and the primary commercial organiser of its most lucrative tournaments. According to the formal submission, this dual function allows leadership to leverage regulatory authority to prioritise proprietary commercial ventures over the stability and health of domestic competitions.

"The submission details the same pattern of conduct identified in the original complaint - FIFA holds conflicting roles as governing body and competition organiser, which gives rise to a conflict of interest," the organisation stated. "As in men's football, FIFA consistently uses its regulatory power to favour its own competition and commercial interests to the detriment of women's football and of European national leagues."

Concerns Over Sustainability And Player Welfare

The inclusion of the women's game follows the integration of fourteen prominent domestic women's divisions into the European Leagues network. Leaders of these competitions contend that unilaterally imposed international fixtures jeopardise athlete health and undermine the financial viability of domestic leagues. The expanded legal action urges regulatory authorities to intervene before global tournament expansion permanently distorts the domestic sporting landscape.

"FIFA's conduct threatens the growth and financial sustainability of women's professional leagues, and risks player health and wellbeing," European Leagues noted. "The European Commission must now act to ensure that EU law is respected and that the future of women's professional football is not determined unilaterally by FIFA."

Wider Governance Turmoil And Leadership Pressure

This regulatory escalation coincides with a turbulent period for leadership in Zurich. President Gianni Infantino faced severe backlash from continental confederations earlier in the year over a now-abandoned initiative to sell equity stakes in major global tournaments to private investors through a vehicle known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative. Although that specific proposal was dropped following threats of boycotts from UEFA and intense diplomatic friction, critics argue the episode exposed deep-seated governance flaws.

European Leagues emphasised this turmoil in its latest statements, asserting that the aborted commercial venture "further exposed this structural conflict and vividly illustrates how profit-driven motives taint FIFA's regulatory decisions and decision-making processes."

Institutional Defence And Shift In Union Alliances

The governing body defended its regulatory record while expressing disappointment over the continued legal confrontation. Representatives maintained that competition schedules and regulatory frameworks are formulated through thorough research and consultation with industry stakeholders, prioritising the long-term development of the sport worldwide. Additionally, officials highlighted previous collaborative agreements with player representatives as proof of a preference for dialogue over litigation, noting that global players' union FIFPRO Europe withdrew from the formal Brussels complaint following a separate cooperation agreement.

A spokesperson for the organisation responded to the announcement by stating that the body was "disappointed by European Leagues' approach, we have not been officially notified about the extension of its complaint, and we are therefore not in a position to comment further."

As regulatory scrutiny deepens across European institutions, the outcome of this dispute will likely establish a critical legal precedent for the governance of international sports and the balance of power between global regulators and domestic leagues.

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