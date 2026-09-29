Kane and Gordon give England victory over Czech Republic in Nations League

England secured the first win of their UEFA Nations League campaign as they overcame the stubborn resistance of a 10-man Czech Republic in Prague.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel's side lost their opening match at home to Spain, but were rarely threatened after the Czech Republic's most dangerous player Pavel Sulc was sent off after only 25 minutes for a high challenge on Elliot Anderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, making his first England start since October 2024, made his mark with a brilliant delivery for Anthony Gordon to head home after 47 minutes.

Gordon, who was England's best performer in the loss against Spain at Wembley, was prominent once more, forming a potent partnership with former Newcastle United team-mate Lewis Hall, who started at left-back.

England had dominated, with Morgan Rogers hitting the woodwork in the first half and Czech captain Ladislav Krejci turning Hall's cross on to his own post after the break.

The victory was confirmed after 69 minutes when captain Harry Kane scored his 87th goal in 123 England appearances with an emphatic left-foot finish after Czech defenders failed to clear.

England full-backs deliver message to Tuchel

England head coach Thomas Tuchel used Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold and Newcastle United defender Hall as his full-back pairing after leaving the duo out of his World Cup last summer.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to gain Tuchel's trust since the German succeeded Sir Gareth Southgate, his last start coming as a left-back in Finland in October 2024 under interim head coach Lee Carsley.

Hall, meanwhile, lost out to Nico O'Reilly as first choice left-back in the summer and was drafted in to the Uefa Nations League game in Prague after the Manchester City defender dropped out with injury.

It was a big opportunity for both and they produced enough to send a clear message to Tuchel that they should continue as part of his plans.

Their performances have to be placed in the context of facing a Czech side shorn of threat after Sulc was sent off, but Alexander-Arnold and Hall still impressed.

Alexander-Arnold demonstrated exactly what he can offer with a world-class cross for Gordon's header, while Hall was solid defensively.

He also teamed up with former Newcastle colleague Gordon for what looked a natural partnership on England's left.

England initially struggled to pierce Czech Republic's defence, but once they did the contest was effectively over.

There was also time for Tuchel to give an England debut to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who was narrowly off target after a trademark surge.

England's victory was fully merited and they now move on to face Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday.

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