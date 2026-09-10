Gordon a better fit for Barca than Rashford – Deco

Barcelona sporting director Deco says Anthony Gordon's style was a better fit for Hansi Flick's side than Marcus Rashford's as the club strengthened their squad this summer.

Rashford scored 14 goals in all competitions while on loan last season at Barcelona, who won La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona had the option of signing the Manchester United forward on a permanent basis for £30.3m (35m euros) at the end of his 12-month loan.

However, the Spanish giants decided to not extend the 28-year-old's stay and he returned to Old Trafford.

Rashford's England team-mate Gordon and Manchester City midfielder Rodri were Barcelona's two most expensive signings during the summer transfer window, and Deco says both arrivals addressed important weaknesses in the squad.

Gordon joined the Catalan club from Newcastle United in a deal worth more than 80m euros (£69.3m), saying he had believed he would play for Barcelona since he was "three years of age".

Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC1 on Thursday, Deco praised Rashford for his contribution last season but explained why Barcelona ultimately preferred Gordon.

"We are extremely grateful to Rashford," Deco said.

"He contributed a lot last season, but our idea of play is much more linked to Anthony's. His style fits with what the coach is looking for."

Deco said Barcelona had identified a lack of energy when Raphinha was unavailable last season and believed Gordon could address the problem.

"In the case of Gordon, we saw that he was one of the figures we needed," he said.

"When Raphinha wasn't on the pitch, the team lost energy and with him we could solve it. The big advantage we had is that the player wanted to come and he was able to put on pressure [at Newcastle to be allowed to leave]."

Deco added that Barcelona had analysed a number of wingers before deciding on Gordon.

"We had a clear idea what we're looking for," he said.

"We needed more intensity. We analysed a lot of wingers. Signing someone from the Premier League is almost impossible, but [Flick] was clear with what he wanted and we worked on a deal from there."

Gordon has made five appearances for Barcelona and delivered four assists.

The club have won all four of their La Liga games, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two.

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