Tuchel rues ‘big mistakes’ – did Manchester City charges have impact?

Rodri and Nico O'Reilly were Manchester City team-mates last season

It was a match full of world-class players - but England's loss to Spain was ultimately decided by uncharacteristic mistakes.

Just a day after Manchester City were found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules, two errors by City players - Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi - gifted world champions Spain two goals.

And former City midfielder Rodri, who moved to Barcelona in the summer, also gave away a penalty in Spain's 3-2 win on Saturday.

Pundit Roy Keane was among those left to wonder whether news of the verdict had affected players with City ties.

Asked if it was a distraction after his side's loss at Wembley, England boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Not for me, but I can imagine for the Manchester City players.

"For the players who have more time than me, for sure I can imagine they talk about it."

Speaking to ITV Sport, former Manchester United captain Keane said: "In top-level football, you want to be focused, and they certainly would have been affected.

"To see so many top-class players make so many mistakes - it has certainly affected them."

'There was a discussion' - Kane

Three City players - Elliot Anderson, Guehi and O'Reilly - started for England, while Rodri, who spent seven years at the club, was in Spain's XI.

And three of those four players made significant errors at Wembley.

First Guehi was tackled by Lamine Yamal on the edge of his own box, allowing the Spain winger to drive towards goal and slot in his side's opener.

In the second half Rodri's late challenge on Jude Bellingham led to an England penalty, which Harry Kane struck against the crossbar after slipping.

And then O'Reilly had a pass intercepted deep in his own half which led to Alex Baena's equaliser at 2-2.

On Friday, sources told BBC Sport City had been found guilty of breaking the majority of the 115 financial rules they were accused of breaching.

After a four-year investigation, the club were accused of a wide range of rule breaches centring around claims they inflated sponsorship revenue and made other "off the books" payments to circumvent financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

Sanctions are yet to be announced, but repercussions could include a points deduction, expulsion from the Premier League or a huge fine.

BBC Sport understands Premier League clubs are seeking legal advice about potential compensation.

England captain Kane played down any links between the charges and player mistakes, telling ITV Sport after Saturday's game: "There was a discussion, but at the end of the day when we're with England we kind of put club football to one side and it was no different this week."

'We will believe the club' - Rodri

A few hours before kick-off at Wembley, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told supporters he was still confident of proving the club's innocence and the "Premier League process still has a long way to run".

Spain captain Rodri had also stressed his belief in the club's innocence in a news conference on Friday.

"They always express the confidence that they never did something wrong and we believe in that," he said.

"Until the moment they are proved wrong, we will believe the club. They always tell us the confidence they have on the innocence."

The charges cover the managerial tenures of Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, and the first two years under Pep Guardiola, who left the club after 10 seasons at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

City won the Premier League and EFL Cup three times and FA Cup once between 2009 and 2018.

Guehi, Rodri and O'Reilly all made their City debuts after the period in question.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.