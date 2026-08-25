Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako writes: UK’s £39bn social housebuilding programme – Any lessons for Ghana?

The UK government has announced a £39bn social housebuilding programme, to build 300,000 social and affordable homes across the nation. 70,000 social and affordable homes will be built in England over the next 10 years as part of an initial allocation of almost £10bn. (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cnvly73jrrdo)

Meanwhile in Ghana, our government in 2012 borrowed $200 million to build 5,000 affordable housing units. As of 2026, fourteen (14) years later, our President, who was President when the loan was contracted, has recently announced that only 1,500 units would be completed by the end of 2027 (15-odd years after the loan was contracted).

No government under the 4th Republic covers itself in roses when it comes to affordable housing. How does the NPP/Akufo-Addo Administration explain why for 8 years, they could not complete the Saglemi Housing Project? How does the NDC/Mills-Mahama Administration explain why for 8 years they could not complete the affordable housing projects started by the Kufuor Administration, before commencing the Saglemi project?

If you are a citizen of these two countries, how would you feel?

•⁠ ⁠UK Government – 70,000 social and affordable homes in 10 years.

•⁠ ⁠ Ghana Government – 1,500 ‘affordable’ homes in 15 years.

If you can’t define which one is a ‘godforsaken country’, then you need help!

Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Accra

August 25, 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.