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Meet Sethina Edem Sunu, the healthcare professional eyeing the NDC UK & Ireland deputy organiser role

Source: Worlanyo Tibu  
  5 October 2026 8:55am
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Following her recent declaration to contest the Deputy Organiser position for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK and Ireland Chapter, Sethina Edem Sunu has fast become a focal point of discussion within the Ghanaian diaspora political landscape.

As the NDC prepares its external chapters for robust grassroots mobilisation ahead of future national assignments, Sunu’s unique intersection of frontline community care and private corporate experience offers a fresh, structural perspective on diaspora organisation.

The Heart of a Caregiver: Grassroots Empathy

Operating privately from Luton, England, Sunu has spent years working directly within the UK's demanding healthcare sector as a Health Assistant. In political communication, the correlation between healthcare and grassroots political organising is powerful. Her background speaks directly to empathy, active listening, and managing welfare—the exact core tenets required of an effective "Organiser."

For the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter, where mobilising a diverse, busy diaspora requires deep interpersonal skills, Sunu’s daily professional life serves as a practical testing ground for community engagement. She understands how to connect with people on a human level, a trait that is highly transferable to the task of bringing together Ghanaians across the United Kingdom.

Corporate Oversight and Administrative Structure

Beyond her frontline care background, public records from the UK’s Companies House highlight an administrative edge. The Ghanaian national has previously navigated the UK’s stringent corporate regulatory environment, notably serving as a Company Director for Cardo Properties Limited.

While the entity was part of her broader corporate journey in the Bedfordshire area, the governance experience she gained remains highly relevant. Modern political organisation is no longer just about chanting slogans; it requires logistically sound asset management, financial compliance, and structural accountability. Sunu’s dual profile as an empathetic caregiver and an experienced corporate administrator positions her as a candidate capable of modernising the branch's operational framework.

A Cultural Bridge for the NDC

Though firmly rooted in the UK diaspora, Sunu's cultural heritage traces back closely to Ghana's Volta Region, reflecting strong indigenous ties. This background allows her to act as a seamless bridge between the aspirations of Ghanaians living abroad and the traditional grassroots base back home.

As the race for the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter executive positions heats up, Sethina Edem Sunu’s "surprise" emergence presents the chapter with a compelling choice: a leader who balances the administrative discipline of the UK corporate world with the compassionate heart of a dedicated healthcare professional.

#Ends

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