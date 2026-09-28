Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple appointed Patron of NDC UK and Ireland Aldershot Branch

Member of the Council of State, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has been appointed Patron of the Aldershot Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK and Ireland Chapter.

Kwamigah-Atokple said he had accepted the appointment in good faith and recognised the responsibility and expectations that came with the role.

He said the position offered an opportunity to work with the branch to strengthen its activities, deepen its contribution to the NDC’s diaspora network and support practical development initiatives in Ghana.

The Aldershot Branch, he noted, occupies an important position within the party’s diaspora structure, having been inaugurated by President John Dramani Mahama.

He urged members to look beyond political mobilisation and use their professional experience, business networks and international connections to support investment and job creation in Ghana.

Kwamigah-Atokple said the Ghanaian diaspora possesses expertise and access to potential investors that could be leveraged to attract businesses and create employment opportunities.

He encouraged the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter to make investment promotion a key part of its contribution to Ghana’s development, particularly in relation to President Mahama’s Reset Agenda and the 24-Hour Economy policy.

He called on members to identify credible investment opportunities, facilitate engagements with prospective investors and support businesses seeking to establish or expand operations in Ghana.

According to him, the diaspora’s contribution should extend beyond remittances and political activities to practical interventions that support economic growth and job creation.

The call is consistent with remarks Kwamigah-Atokple made earlier this month urging Ghanaians abroad to deploy their expertise, technology and international networks to support businesses and employment in Ghana.

The new Patron also expressed support for the Aldershot Branch’s decision to use its second anniversary celebration to raise funds for potable water and other social intervention projects in Ghana.

He said access to clean drinking water remained a challenge in some communities and described it as fundamental to human health and dignity.

He called for contributions from citizens, institutions, businesses and organised associations to help address such challenges.

As part of his support for the initiative, Kwamigah-Atokple donated an undisclosed amount in US dollars towards the branch’s fundraising efforts.

He said the contribution was intended to support the provision of potable water and other planned social projects in Ghana.

Kwamigah-Atokple also announced plans to visit the NDC UK and Ireland Chapter in the coming months to meet its executives and members and participate more directly in its activities.

He said the engagements would provide an opportunity to explore ways of strengthening the chapter, attracting investment to Ghana and supporting projects that improve living conditions.

He reaffirmed his support for the NDC and said advancing the cause of the party remained his topmost priority.

He also congratulated the Aldershot Branch on its second anniversary and commended its members for using the occasion to support social intervention projects in Ghana.

He encouraged the branch to sustain such initiatives and continue exploring ways for the NDC’s diaspora structures to contribute to Ghana’s development.

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