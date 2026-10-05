NDC has built strong structures to face any electoral challenge – Mustapha Gbande

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in charge of operations, Mustapha Gbande, says the party has built a strong organisational structure over the past three to four years and is prepared to face any electoral challenge.

According to him, the NDC has deliberately strengthened its internal structures to ensure that the party is capable of responding effectively to any political development or electoral eventuality.

Speaking on JoyNews on October 5, Mr Gbande said the party's current strength should give its members confidence ahead of future elections.

“In the last four years or three years, we've built our party very solid to respond to any eventuality,” he said.

He acknowledged, however, that the party faces a different set of challenges because it is currently in government.

“The only problem of the party is being in government. But for that, the NDC is not afraid of any election,” Mr Gbande said.

Mr Gbande further praised the current leadership of the party, saying it had managed the NDC effectively and helped maintain stability within its structures.

“And the current leadership of the party has been able to manage the party very solidly,” he said.

Mr Gbande also stressed the need for the party to be deliberate in choosing its leaders, warning that the character and conduct of those elected could have a direct impact on the NDC’s unity and stability.

According to Mr Gbande, preserving cohesion and discipline will be essential if the NDC is to maintain the organisational strength it has built over the past three to four years.

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