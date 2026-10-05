NPP delegates want reform without destroying party’s reputation – Joseph Cudjoe

Former Effia MP and former Minister for Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe says the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recent internal elections shows that delegates want reform within the party without undermining its reputation.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 5, Mr Cudjoe said the results of both the presidential primary and national executive elections offered a lesson to current and prospective NPP leaders on how they should engage with the party’s record and leadership.

He argued that delegates had consistently rewarded candidates who combined calls for change with a defence of the party’s broader legacy, while rejecting what he described as “scorched-earth” attacks on the institution.

“This is not a call to silence debate. A healthy political party thrives on dissent, accountability, and bold ideas,” Mr Cudjoe said.

“But there is a crucial line between constructive critique that builds the party and reckless attacks that destroy its credibility in the eyes of the electorate,” he added.

Mr Cudjoe cited the NPP’s January 2026 presidential primary, in which Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as flagbearer, as well as the October 3 national executive elections, where John Boadu was elected National Chairman and Justin Kodua Frimpong retained the General Secretary position.

He said the results should not simply be viewed in terms of individual victories and defeats but as an indication of what delegates expect from those seeking to lead the party.

“We can demand change without destroying confidence in the institution we aspire to lead,” he said.

According to Mr Cudjoe, future aspirants must demonstrate through their conduct that their personal ambitions are aligned with the interests of the NPP long before internal elections begin.

“Your personal ambition must build the party today, not dismantle it for personal gain,” he said.

He urged prospective leaders to recognise that delegates assess not only what candidates promise to do in office but also how they speak about the party, defend its record and engage fellow members during periods of internal disagreement.

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