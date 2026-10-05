Ghana Rugby Union announces managerial changes

Samira (left) and Racheal

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) says it has terminated the appointment of its General Manager, Samira Mensah, and announced the departure of its Director of Communications, Racheal Abena Nyarkoa Ankomah.

The changes take effect immediately, according to a statement issued by the Union following a Board meeting on October 1, 2026.

The Board said it had terminated Ms Mensah’s appointment as General Manager, while Ms Ankomah had ceased to serve as Director of Communications.

The Union expressed appreciation to both officials for their contributions during their tenure and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The GRFU said further details on new management and communications arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Credit: Ghana Rugby Football Union

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