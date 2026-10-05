Mahama Ayariga outlines plans to transform sanitation system in Greater Accra

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga

The government is preparing a major overhaul of environmental sanitation in Greater Accra, including new waste transfer facilities, digital fee collection and stricter enforcement of waste separation rules.

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga outlined the plans on Monday, October 5, at the Government Accountability Series.

He said the proposed reforms would divide Greater Accra into operational sanitation blocks supported by dedicated landfill and transfer facilities, while strategically located smaller transfer stations would be introduced.

The Minister also announced plans to enforce source separation of waste at household level through a two-bin system, supported by digital tracking and appropriate penalties.

“Sanitation will be fully mainstreamed into Medium-Term Development Plans and budgets, with clear performance indicators to enable MMDAs to measure progress and improve accountability,” he said.

Mr Ayariga said government would also deploy electric tricycles, optimise night-time waste collection and introduce a fully cashless fee collection system linked to mobile money and other electronic payment platforms.

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