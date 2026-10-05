397 CHPS compounds, 502 classroom blocks completed under DACF projects – Mahama Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga

The government has completed hundreds of health, education, and water projects across the country through funding channelled to local assemblies, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga said.

Speaking on Monday, October 5, at the Government Accountability Series, Mr Ayariga said the increased flow of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) resources had enabled Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to undertake projects in key social sectors.

He said 397 out of 566 CHPS compounds and health centres targeted under the programme had been completed, while 502 out of 761 classroom blocks were also ready.

In the water sector, Mr Ayariga said 3,081 out of 4,029 mechanised and hand-pump boreholes had been completed, alongside 97 of the 134 Small Town Water Projects.

“This represents not merely a statistical abstraction at the national level, but rather tangible capital that empowers the Assemblies to establish educational institutions, develop healthcare facilities, implement water supply systems, establish sanitation infrastructure, and finalize incomplete development projects,” he said.

He added that several sanitation-related facilities were also either completed or at various stages of implementation across the MMDAs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.