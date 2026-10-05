Government to remodel 24-hour markets, rename project District Model Markets – Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is reviewing the design and scope of its flagship 24-hour model market initiative and plans to rename the project “District Model Markets”, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga has announced.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, October 5, Mr Ayariga said the review followed consultations on how best to align the projects with available resources while ensuring their completion within two years.
He said President John Dramani Mahama had already cut the sod for the commencement of the flagship markets in seven regions, with projects now at various stages of development across the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).
“Deliberations are ongoing with a view to remodelling the designs and rescoping the project to fit readily available budget and urgent need to complete the markets within two years,” he said.
Mr Ayariga also disclosed that negotiations had been completed to enable contractors to return to site to complete the Kumasi Central Market Phase II and Takoradi Market Circle projects.
He said the market programme would form part of the government’s broader efforts to promote local economic development and improve trading infrastructure.
The proposed changes are expected to align the market projects more closely with available resources while maintaining the government’s objective of providing improved trading facilities across the country.
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