LA 2028: Black Queens performance watch ahead of Mauritius clash

With their last games before the October international break, Ghanaian players were in good form for their respective clubs over the weekend.

Chante Boye-Hlorkah, Josephine Bonsu and Benedicte Simon were all involved in a goal for their sides in the past weekend.

Here is a look at some of the performances of the Black Queens players ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers against Mauritius.

Benedicte Simon was in fine form for Servette FC in the Swiss league, scoring in her side's 3-0 away win over FC St. Gallen. The performance comes after she was named Servette's Player of the Month.

Comfort Yeboah was handed a starting berth in Logrono United's defeat to Tenerife in the Spanish league. The defender picked up a yellow card in the 45th minute and was substituted just before the break.

Josephine Bonsu scored her fifth goal in the last two games for Young Boys Women, who claimed a 3-0 win over Luzern in the Swiss league. The defender opened the scoring in the game.

Portia Boakye started for Pumas in the league defeat to Tigres in the Mexican top flight in a fixture which also saw Grace Asantewaa and Susan Ama Duah play for the latter as they claimed a 3-1 win.

Jennifer Cudjoe starred for Brooklyn FC in their home win over Fort Lauderdale USL Women's Super League. Jennifer played the whole duration of the game.

Evelyn Badu played 73 minutes in Montreal Roses' goalless draw against Ottawa Rapid in the Canadian National Women's Soccer League.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah provided an assist for Nottingham Forest, who claimed a 2-0 win at City Ground against Burnley in the Women's Super League 2.

Sweden-based Sharon Sampson played 75 minutes for Pitea IF who were held to a 1-1 draw by Norrkoping at home.

Alice Kusi was named in the starting lineup for Al Hilal in their league win over Al-Ula over the weekend.

Zakaria Ajegepina featured for Al Taraji in their defeat to Al Ittihad in the Saudi League.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.