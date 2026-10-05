NPP implementing 2024 election review recommendations in stages – Prof Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is systematically implementing recommendations from the committee that reviewed its defeat in the 2024 general election.

Prof Oquaye, who chaired the committee, said the process was being carried out in stages, with the newly elected national executives expected to engage relevant party figures on the next phase.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, 5th October, following the NPP’s national delegates conference over the weekend, he said implementation was ongoing.

“And we are implementing them systematically. And we’ll continue to implement them,” he stated.

He explained that some recommendations concerned internal party arrangements, which would be disclosed over time.

“There are other things which are more of internal agreements. And I tell you, those internal agreements will continue to be released time to time,” he said.

Prof Oquaye indicated that the report remained confidential as the party worked through its recommendations.

He said the new leadership would meet those involved in the implementation process to advance the next stage.

“Those who are in office now are also immediately going to have a meeting with all the relevant persons towards the implementation of the next stage,” he said.

According to Prof Oquaye, the phased approach was intended to address the challenges identified by the committee and strengthen the party’s preparations for a return to power.

“When we are finished implementing them step-by-step, stage-by-stage, you come to see that indeed … a plan for victory, a plan for what is something good for the people of Ghana,” he stated.

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