NPP implementing 2024 election review recommendations in stages – Prof Mike Oquaye

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is systematically implementing recommendations from the committee that reviewed its defeat in the 2024 general election.
Prof Oquaye, who chaired the committee, said the process was being carried out in stages, with the newly elected national executives expected to engage relevant party figures on the next phase.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, 5th October, following the NPP’s national delegates conference over the weekend, he said implementation was ongoing.
“And we are implementing them systematically. And we’ll continue to implement them,” he stated.
He explained that some recommendations concerned internal party arrangements, which would be disclosed over time.
“There are other things which are more of internal agreements. And I tell you, those internal agreements will continue to be released time to time,” he said.
Prof Oquaye indicated that the report remained confidential as the party worked through its recommendations.
He said the new leadership would meet those involved in the implementation process to advance the next stage.
“Those who are in office now are also immediately going to have a meeting with all the relevant persons towards the implementation of the next stage,” he said.
According to Prof Oquaye, the phased approach was intended to address the challenges identified by the committee and strengthen the party’s preparations for a return to power.
“When we are finished implementing them step-by-step, stage-by-stage, you come to see that indeed … a plan for victory, a plan for what is something good for the people of Ghana,” he stated.
Latest Stories
-
Christa Pike’s prognosis still unclear after failed execution, lawyer says
7 minutes
-
SLTF to advance fees for first-year students facing admission payment deadlines
9 minutes
-
Ghana Institute of Architects calls for action to make adequate housing a human right
9 minutes
-
BoG, Police arrest seven over cedi bouquets
10 minutes
-
NCPTAs appeal to striking teachers to return to classroom
10 minutes
-
Government plans engineered landfills and waste transfer stations nationwide – Ayariga
12 minutes
-
Second edition of Prince Amoako Jr giveback project scheduled for December
15 minutes
-
Muntaka commissions polyclinic at Ayigya Zongo to address healthcare challenges
22 minutes
-
World Habitat Day: Adequate housing for all – a right we must build
24 minutes
-
Ghana Institute of Architects urges government to adopt coordinated agenda for affordable housing
24 minutes
-
Yutong bus extensively damaged by fire at Gbogdaa
24 minutes
-
Spanish PM Sánchez calls early election after housing protests
30 minutes
-
GH¢3,000 monthly allowances for Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers fully paid – Ayariga
30 minutes
-
Government disbursed over GH¢5bn to MMDAs in 2025- Ayariga
31 minutes
-
Teachers’ strike: Abosamso queenmother, assemblyman take over classroom
34 minutes