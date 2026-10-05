National

50 vetted to contest Effutu NDC executive positions

Source: GNA  
  5 October 2026 4:57am
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A total of 50 aspirants have been successfully vetted to contest various executive positions in the Effutu Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region.

The aspirants include nine females and a person with disability.

Ms Ernestina Nabari, the Effutu NDC Director of Elections, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the vetting of the aspirants in Winneba.

She said three aspirants filed to contest the chairmanship position, while two each filed for the positions of Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Deputy Organiser, Treasurer, Deputy Treasurer, Communication Officer, Deputy Communication Officer, Youth Organiser, Organiser and Youth Representative.

Ms Nabari said four aspirants each were contesting the positions of Vice-Chairman, Women’s Organiser and Deputy Youth Organiser.

She said the Zongo Caucus position was unopposed, while eight other positions attracted 13 aspirants.

“The various nominations totalling 50 aspirants were received and duly verified for the Effutu NDC Constituency Executive positions.”

Ms Nabari wished the aspirants well and urged them to conduct their campaigns peacefully and in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations.

The election is scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, when delegates will attend the constituency conference to elect new executives to manage the affairs of the party in the constituency for the next four years.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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