REGSEC orders immediate demolition of fire-ravaged building at Koforidua Jackson Park

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ordered the immediate demolition of a fire-ravaged one-storey building near the Jackson Park traffic lights in Koforidua, following concerns over its structural integrity and potential threat to public safety.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, gave the directive after inspecting the affected structure and returning to the scene with security service commanders and the Municipal Chief Executives of New Juaben North and South.

The fire, which started at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2026, severely damaged the building, with the entire upper floor collapsing and parts of the ground floor also giving way. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The Ghana National Fire Service said it received a distress call at 11:02 p.m. and deployed a 10-member crew to the scene. The firefighters arrived at 11:15 p.m., brought the fire under control at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday and completely extinguished it at 3:04 a.m.

Their intervention prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining properties, although the blaze destroyed several businesses and residential units within the building.

The affected premises housed the Kwaku Showboy Boutique and Mama Pee Collection, alongside residential units. Items destroyed included personal care products, electrical cables, jewellery, paints, drinks, air conditioners, mobile phones and accessories, clothing and footwear.

The REGSEC directive is intended to remove the immediate danger posed by the weakened structure and prevent further harm to residents, traders and pedestrians in the busy Jackson Park area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.