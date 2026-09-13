Laboma demolition: Laboma Director calls for halt, says over 3,000 workers at risk

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Laboma, Daniel M. K. Okpoti, has appealed to the government to halt the ongoing demolition exercise at Laboma Beach, expressing concern over the impact of the exercise on businesses, investors and workers.
Mr Okpoti described the demolition as “really disturbing”, saying several people had invested heavily in businesses at the location and risked losing their livelihoods as a result of the exercise.
“This demolition is really disturbing. People have invested in this business. I am really disappointed,” he said.
Speaking to JoyNews' Stephen Mensah, he said the businesses operating at Laboma have created employment opportunities for thousands of people who depend on the area for their daily income.
“We have created a business and a place for people so others can work and get money, but what is going on right now is disappointing,” he said.
Mr Okpoti claimed that businesses at the location have employed more than 3,000 people, many of whom, he said, are now being affected by the demolition.
“We have employed over 3,000 people here, and innocent people are being affected, together with those who invested,” he said.
He appealed to the government to reconsider the exercise and find an alternative solution that would protect both the environment and the livelihoods of people operating in the area.
“That is our problem this morning, and we are pleading with the government to look into it and do something about it,” he said.
Mr Okpoti also questioned the extent of the demolition, claiming that the exercise had gone beyond the area he understood authorities had initially identified.
He said the Greater Accra Regional Minister had visited the area earlier in the morning and indicated that the section being demolished was not the portion initially identified.
“This morning the Regional Minister came here and said where they are demolishing is not there,e but it is beyond. So you can see what they are doing. It is very, very bad,” he said.
The Laboma Director further argued that water does not pass through the particular section where the businesses are located and questioned the need for the structures to be demolished on flooding grounds.
“Because the water does not even pass this side. Despite everything, the water does not bother us,” he said.
He also pointed to the existing bridge, which he said was low, suggesting that authorities could consider raising the bridge if it was contributing to water-flow problems instead of demolishing businesses.
“If it is the bridge, they will raise it, then it is fine,” he said.
Mr Okpoti said the businesses had transformed the area and created a place where people could work and earn an income.
“We have not been here for 10 or 20 years. We have come and made this place nice, and now look at what is going on,” he said.
He therefore urged the government to suspend the demolition and engage stakeholders to find a solution that addresses concerns about the Kpeshie Lagoon while protecting businesses, investments and jobs.
The demolition at Laboma Beach follows a 21-day ultimatum issued on August 7 by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), directing occupants of the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon to vacate the area.
Authorities have said the exercise forms part of efforts to reclaim waterways, remove unauthorised structures and address flooding concerns in the Greater Accra Region.
The ongoing exercise has, however, triggered concerns from some affected businesses and workers who fear the loss of investments and livelihoods.
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