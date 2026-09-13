48 Regiment Engineers leads demolition exercise at Laboma Beach resort

The 48 Engineer Regiment is leading a demolition exercise at the Laboma Beach Resort after a 21-day deadline granted by the Greater Accra Regional Minister elapsed.

The exercise forms part of measures by the government to mitigate the impact of flooding in Accra, particularly following the June 29 floods.

Commanding Officer of the 48 Engineer Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Osei Amponsah, said the exercise is being carried out under the Post-Flood Mitigating Task Force established by the government following the floods recorded across the country in June and July.

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Speaking to the media on Sunday, September 13, he said the task force was established to help mitigate the impact of flooding and prevent structures from obstructing waterways.

He said its activities include desilting water bodies, dredging, and, where necessary, demolishing structures that obstruct the free flow of water or block waterways.

“Our specific activities focused on desilting water bodies, dredging, and in some cases, demolition of structures that obstruct the free flow of water or block the waterways,” he said.

He said the operation at Laboma is necessary because the Teshie Lagoon runs through the area into the sea, with structures along the waterway contributing to flooding.

“Here at Laboma, as you can see, the Teshie Lagoon runs through into the sea. And all these structures that you see here have, in some way or the other, blocked the waterway, causing severe floods,” he said.

He said the impact of the June 29 floods was severe, noting that personnel of the 48 Engineer Regiment had to rescue more than 121 victims during the floods.

"During the 29 June floods, the 48 Engineering Regiment had to rescue over 121 victims. That tells you the devastating impact of the whole flood,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Osei Amponsah said the demolition of the structures had become necessary to reduce the impact of future flooding caused by blocked waterways.

He added that the exercise would not end with the demolition of the structures, as the task force also intends to dredge the waterway and expand its width to allow water to flow freely.

“We are not only demolishing the structures; we aim to dredge the water and expand its width to ensure free flow of water,” he said.

He said the activities at Laboma form part of the broader work of the Post-Flood Mitigating Task Force to reduce the impact of flooding.

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