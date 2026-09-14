‘Who approved Laboma structures?’ – Victoria Bright calls for review of permitting system

Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner Victoria Bright has questioned the permitting processes that allowed structures to be erected at Laboma Beach, saying the demolition should prompt a review of institutional weaknesses.
The demolition at Laboma Beach follows a 21-day ultimatum issued on August 7 by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), directing occupants of the Kpeshie Lagoon's protected buffer zone to vacate the area.
Speaking on the Joy News AM Show on September 14, Ms Bright said authorities must establish whether the demolished structures were illegal and, if not, which institutions approved them.
“Are these structures illegal? Who actually gave the permit for these structures to be put up?” she asked.
She said the matter raised broader concerns about Ghana’s institutions and their role in regulating development.
“If someone gave the permit for the structures to be put up, then there is a wider question that we need to look at once again concerning our institutions,” she said.
Ms Bright, however, acknowledged the need for authorities to address developments that may worsen flooding and threaten lives.
“We have all these businesses there, and I just don’t understand what’s going on, in the sense that who keeps giving these people permits?” she said.
Ms Bright said those operating without proper authorisation must bear responsibility, but where valid permits were issued, the institutions involved must also answer questions about how the approvals were granted.
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