Demolition begins at Laboma Beach after a 21-day eviction ultimatum

A demolition exercise is underway at Laboma Beach in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality as authorities begin removing structures occupying the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon.

The exercise follows a 21-day ultimatum issued by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on August 7, directing residents and businesses within the designated buffer zone to vacate the area.

Several structures in the Laboma enclave are affected by the exercise, including the popular Pink Flamingo lounge, which authorities have identified as being located within the protected zone of the lagoon.

The August 7 directive formed part of efforts to reclaim waterways and remove developments considered to be contributing to flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

Authorities have cited extensive siltation of the Kpeshie Lagoon and the proliferation of unauthorised developments within its buffer zone as major concerns.

During an earlier inspection of the area, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo said the government would proceed with the demolition of structures whose occupants failed to comply with the eviction notice.

She also disclosed that some developers had previously been instructed to stop construction but continued despite warnings from the authorities.

“Some of the buildings here, when they were at their early stage, we asked the owners not to continue, but they still went ahead,” she said, questioning whether some of the encroachers had the necessary permits.

The ongoing demolition is part of a broader campaign by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and other state agencies to reclaim waterways, clear unauthorised structures and strengthen flood resilience across the region.

The authorities are expected to continue the exercise at Laboma Beach as they work to restore the Kpeshie Lagoon’s protected buffer zone.

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