Two contestants face possible eviction as Big Chef Season 5 takes on Ampesi Challenge

Audio By Carbonatix
Two contestants could face eviction in Episode Three of Big Chef Season Five as the competition introduces the Ampesi Challenge this Sunday.
After two weeks of cooking, tension and close calls, the young chefs return to the Big Chef kitchen knowing that their performance could determine whether they remain in the competition.
Last week’s Gari Fotor Challenge saw the contestants put their own spin on the popular Ghanaian dish, with judges Chef Michael and Chef Gigi expecting them to step up their game.
But the tasting proved challenging, as several contestants struggled with salt levels in their meals.
Amid the tension, Setthlyne stood out with her Gari Fotor, impressing the judges enough to earn the Star Chef of the Day title.
At the other end, Yayra and Michael landed in the bottom two. As Star Chef, Setthlyne was handed the difficult task of saving one contestant and chose Michael, leaving Yayra’s fate hanging in the balance.
Host Michelle Agyekum, however, stepped in and used her power to save Yayra, giving her another opportunity to prove herself in the Big Chef kitchen.
Now, attention turns to Episode Three and the Ampesi Challenge. Ampesi, a popular Ghanaian meal typically made with boiled yam, plantain or cocoyam and paired with a sauce or stew, may be a familiar dish, but the young chefs will have to do more than simply get it onto the plate.
With the judges looking for impressive flavours, good presentation and proper execution, every decision in the kitchen will count.
And this time, there could be an even bigger price to pay for getting it wrong.
Two contestants could face eviction, raising the stakes as the competition enters its third week.
Who will rise above the pressure to become the next Star Chef of the Day? Who will find themselves at the bottom? And could the Big Chef kitchen finally say goodbye to not one, but two contestants?
Find out when Big Chef Season Five airs this Sunday at 4:00 pm on Joy Prime.
Viewers can also catch the contestants on JP Diaries every Tuesday at 5:00 pm on Joy Prime.
Big Chef Season Five is sponsored by Frytol, Fortune Spread, Gino, Didi Shito, Sankofa Natural Spices, Ginny Mayonnaise Premium, LEF Signature, Wisdom Salt, Roch Electronics, Compu Ghana and Reedy Vitamin C.
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