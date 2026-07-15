Medical Council raises alarm over encroachment on Pantang land, warns illegal occupants of eviction

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC) has raised concerns over what it describes as increasing encroachment on its land at Pantang in Accra, warning that the continued occupation by unauthorised structures could undermine plans for the development of the property.

The Council’s Registrar, Dr Divine Banyubala, made the concerns known when he led the Health Committee of Parliament on a monitoring visit to the site on Wednesday.

The partly fenced land has reportedly been taken over by several structures, including makeshift buildings, a church and facilities belonging to private businesses.

Dr Banyubala said some occupants had extended their activities onto the Council’s property, with some even creating access points through the existing fence wall.

“I have the plan, and you see some people had their gate opening through the wall. This is a company whose septic tank is inside the government land,” he told the committee.

He said the Council had engaged some of the occupants and informed them about the need to vacate the land following a directive from its board.

“On Monday, the board directed that I have a conversation with them. I walked through to have a conversation with those who were present here, and we told them they should inform the person that we need him to move,” he said.

The Registrar also raised concerns about environmental risks posed by some of the structures, particularly a yoghurt manufacturing company operating close to the Council’s land.

He said the company’s wastewater management system required attention to prevent possible pollution of the state-owned property.

“You see the company, and then this is their wastewater. We’ll have to have conversations to monitor their waste because it cannot go like that. It is so close to us,” he said.

Dr Banyubala stressed that any wastewater discharged from the facility must be properly treated before disposal.

“They have to make sure that the water is treated before it comes out. You should not throw water onto government land,” he added.

He said the Council would issue formal notices to occupants and pursue further action after the expiration of the notice period, depending on the direction of the board.

According to him, the situation reflects a broader challenge where individuals and businesses encroach on state lands in the hope that authorities will not enforce their ownership rights.

“If the state does not assert its authority, how can you claim to own land that is worth between a government? I cannot understand,” he said.

Dr Banyubala appealed for support from Parliament and other relevant authorities to help the Council protect the property and ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

The Health Committee was on a parliamentary monitoring visit to assess issues affecting institutions under its oversight.

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