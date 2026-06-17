Ashanti Regional Minister orders clearance of encroachment at Agona Lorry terminal

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has directed the Sekyere South District Assembly to immediately clear all unauthorised structures and activities encroaching on roads and pavements around the Agona Lorry Terminal.

He warned that the growing encroachment poses a threat to public safety, disrupts traffic flow, and undermines investments made in road infrastructure.

The directive was issued during a working visit to the district on Tuesday, June 16, as part of his ongoing tour of the Ashanti Region to assess development projects and monitor progress under the government's Reset Ghana agenda.

Accompanied by the District Chief Executive, Assembly Members, and technical officers, Dr Amoakohene inspected the Agona Lorry Terminal and observed traders and illegal structures occupying pedestrian walkways and sections of the roadway.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, he called for immediate action to restore order and ensure the facilities serve their intended purpose.

“These roads and pavements were constructed to facilitate the safe movement of people and vehicles. Allowing them to be obstructed creates congestion, increases accident risks, and undermines public investment,” he said.

The Minister directed the Assembly’s physical planning, works, and urban roads departments to work with security agencies to reclaim the affected areas and enforce planning regulations to prevent further encroachment.

He stressed that the government would not permit activities that compromise infrastructure funded with public resources.

During the visit, residents also raised concerns about inadequate and non-functional streetlights in parts of Agona.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Amoakohene reminded Assembly Members that ensuring adequate street lighting within their electoral areas forms part of their responsibilities and urged them to take swift action to address the problem.

According to him, poor lighting leaves communities vulnerable to crime and other security threats.

“A well-lit community is a safe and productive community. It enhances security, promotes economic activities, and improves the quality of life for residents,” he noted.

He further instructed the District Assembly to prioritise the provision of streetlights in its budget and development plans.

On education, the Minister announced that Agona SDA Senior High School and Agona Training College would benefit from infrastructure projects under this year's GETFund allocations.

The projects are expected to improve classroom facilities, accommodation, and the overall learning environment for students and staff.

Dr Amoakohene assured residents that his office would closely monitor implementation to ensure contractors deliver quality work within agreed timelines.

Concluding the visit, he called on residents, traditional authorities, Assembly Members, and local officials to work together to protect public infrastructure and support development efforts in the district.

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