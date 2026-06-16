Ashanti Regional Minister inspects flood hotspots at KNUST, vows crackdown on encroachment

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has pledged a renewed crackdown on illegal developments and encroachment on waterways following an inspection of critical flood-prone areas at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and other parts of the region.

The move forms part of efforts by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to strengthen disaster preparedness and curb the increasing threat of flooding, which has become a recurring challenge in several communities across the region.

The inspection exercise follows an emergency stakeholder meeting convened on Monday, June 15, after recent heavy rains triggered flooding in parts of the Ashanti Region, causing concern among residents and authorities.

Dr Amoakohene led the joint assessment tour with officials from affected Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Spatial Planning Department, and the management of KNUST.

The team visited some of the region's major flood hotspots to assess the causes of flooding and identify immediate and long-term interventions needed to reduce the risk of future disasters.

The inspection revealed extensive encroachment on waterways and riverbanks, with several unauthorised structures found within watercourses and designated buffer zones. Authorities also observed indiscriminate land filling and other human activities that have obstructed the natural flow of water.

According to experts accompanying the team, these practices have significantly reduced drainage capacity and increased the vulnerability of communities to flooding during periods of intense rainfall.

Speaking after the inspection, Dr Amoakohene described the findings as alarming and warned that the continued disregard for planning regulations was placing lives, property, and public infrastructure at risk.

“Our assessment confirmed disturbing levels of encroachment on critical waterways and riverbanks. These illegal activities not only undermine environmental sustainability but also put lives and properties at risk,” he said.

He stressed that the government would not tolerate activities that undermine efforts to address flooding and environmental degradation in the region.

The Minister indicated that enforcement of planning regulations would be intensified, with relevant authorities directed to strengthen monitoring and ensure compliance with existing environmental and development laws.

He further cautioned developers, landowners, and individuals against constructing buildings within waterways and flood-prone zones, noting that such practices remain a major contributor to the flooding challenges confronting many communities.

“Development must be responsible, lawful, and environmentally sustainable. We will not relent in taking the necessary actions to protect our communities from preventable disasters,” he emphasised.

Dr Amoakohene also called for greater collaboration among residents, traditional authorities, property developers, and local assemblies in protecting the region's rivers, streams, and drainage channels.

He noted that preserving natural waterways was critical not only for flood control but also for safeguarding livelihoods, protecting public infrastructure, and ensuring environmental sustainability.

The Minister further appealed to the public to support ongoing efforts by reporting illegal developments and activities that obstruct waterways, stressing that tackling flooding requires collective action from all stakeholders.

He said building resilient communities capable of withstanding the impact of extreme weather events would depend largely on the willingness of citizens to comply with planning regulations and support environmental protection measures.

The latest inspection is expected to inform a series of interventions by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and partner institutions as authorities work to reduce the devastating impact of flooding and improve resilience across communities in the region.

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