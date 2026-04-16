Ashanti Regional Minister inspects Common Fund projects in Atwima Kwanwoma

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has paid a working visit to the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly to assess the progress of ongoing development projects funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The visit formed part of efforts by the Regional Coordinating Council to monitor government interventions and ensure value for money in the execution of projects across the region.

During the visit, Dr. Amoakohene engaged staff of the Assembly and interacted with community leaders on development priorities and challenges confronting the district.

He inspected several projects at various stages of completion, including a three-unit classroom block at New Adwampong, a six-unit classroom block at Afasiebon D/A Basic School, and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at Nweneso No. 1, Nweneso No. 3 and Asaago.

The Minister visited also the site for the construction of an office complex to house the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) at Foase, as well as 16 mechanised boreholes being drilled across communities in the constituency to improve access to potable water.

Additionally, he inspected portions of road infrastructure within the district, particularly those in deplorable condition, and stressed the need for urgent rehabilitation and expansion to enhance mobility and economic activities.

Dr. Amoakohene commended the District Chief Executive, Mrs. Grace Asamoah Agyemang, for her commitment and diligence in supervising projects and ensuring that contractors adhered to timelines and specifications.

He noted that such dedication was critical to accelerating development at the local level and improving the living conditions of residents.

The Regional Minister further expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for strengthening local governance through the Common Fund, which he described as a key instrument for grassroots development.

He assured the Assembly of continued support from the Regional Coordinating Council to address challenges identified during the inspection and to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects.

Dr. Amoakohene reiterated the government’s commitment to equitable development across all districts and called on stakeholders to collaborate effectively to sustain progress in the region.

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