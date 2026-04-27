“Stop the social media escapades and work” – Titus Glover to Ashanti Regional Minister

Dr Frank Amoakohene

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister and Tema East MP, Titus Glover, has criticised the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, urging him to shift attention from social media to tackling illegal mining, which he says is undermining government efforts.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Glover said the scale of destruction caused by galamsey demands urgent, hands-on leadership on the ground.

“We’re neck deep in galamsey and I will not politicise it because the devastation affects all of us,” he said.

Mr. Glover argued that Dr. Amoakohene must take a more proactive role, particularly in deploying security resources, warning that a lack of visible leadership is making the work of President John Dramani Mahama more difficult.

“What is he doing with the soldiers in the region, 4BN? Look at Amansie, Ahafo Ano South West and all those places,” he said.

“He must be up and doing and stop joking. He is making the work of the President very difficult. His eyes must be on the ground. His social media escapades are too much. He must be seen to be working,” he stated.

The former minister also referenced tensions in Hwidiem, suggesting the situation could have escalated dangerously.

“We all remember what happened in Hwidiem. But for the intervention of the Chief Imam, the NAIMOS team would have been killed,” he claimed.

Mr. Glover added that despite ongoing interventions, the fight against illegal mining is yet to achieve the desired impact.

“So, for galamsey, the reset has not reached there. President Mahama has failed,” he added.

However, he commended the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations (NAIMOS) Secretariat for its ongoing operations but stressed that the responsibility does not end there.

“NAIMOS cannot be everywhere. After their operations, the Minister is supposed to take charge and that is why I have a problem with the Ashanti Regional Minister, who is busy on social media. As the head of the Regional Security Council, what has he put in place?” he questioned.

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