Titus Glover accuses NDC of U-turn on LGBTQ+ bill after winning power

Former Deputy Transport Minister and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, has criticised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing it of changing its stance on the LGBTQ+ bill after winning power.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Monday, April 13, Mr Glover said that the issue was heavily prioritised while the party was in opposition, but has since lost urgency following its return to government.

He argued that the debate around LGBTQ+ rights was previously used as a major political campaign issue, with strong public mobilisation from both political actors and religious leaders.

Mr Glover also referenced the role of religious figures in the national debate, stating that some clergy actively used their platforms to advocate strongly on the matter at the time.

He further pointed out that legal proceedings before the Supreme Court of Ghana have complicated the passage of any legislation, saying the case made it difficult for the ex-president to assent to the bill.

“We are aware that someone took this matter to court… and that really made it difficult for the president to assent to the bill into law,” he explained.

However, Mr Glover accused members of the NDC of being inconsistent in their political messaging, particularly in their criticism of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said some of the language used in political attacks was inappropriate and crossed the boundaries of respectful discourse.

“I have some words here I do not want to repeat… it was very vulgar language used in describing Akufo-Addo,” he said, adding that political disagreement should not justify insults.

Mr Glover emphasised the importance of maintaining respect in political communication, even when there are big differences in opinion.

“Growing up, I was really taught how I should relate to elders… even when you disagree,” he said.

He also expressed disappointment that some religious voices who were previously vocal on the issue had become less active in the current debate.

He further questioned recent suggestions that the LGBTQ+ bill is no longer a priority, insisting that its importance has not changed.

“Now he says it’s not a priority. Priority yesterday is priority today,” he stated.

Referencing President John Dramani Mahama, he argued that the government cannot easily dismiss the issue given its earlier prominence in political campaigning.

“How can you say it’s not a priority? A moral issue? When you stood on it to campaign to win power,” he said.

Mr Glover concluded by insisting that the matter remains a priority and should not be sidelined despite legal and political challenges.

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