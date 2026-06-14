Former Upper West Minister Backs Dr Issahaku Moomin for NPP Treasurer Position

Former Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, has endorsed Dr Issahaku Tahiru Moomin’s bid for the position of National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing him as a competent and trustworthy leader capable of safeguarding the party’s finances.

In a statement issued ahead of the party’s internal elections, Dr Bin Salih, who serves on the NPP National Council, described the contest for National Treasurer as one of the most important races facing the party and urged delegates to prioritise competence, integrity and experience.

Dr Bin Salih said his endorsement was informed by his direct experience working with Dr Moomin during the latter’s tenure as Municipal Chief Executive for the Wa Municipal Assembly.

“As his immediate boss and direct supervisor when he served as Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Municipal Assembly, I oversaw his daily work and decision-making,” he stated. “There is no greater testament to a person’s integrity and capability than when the very leader who supervised them steps forward to champion their advancement.”

According to the former minister, Dr Moomin demonstrated strong leadership, fiscal discipline and strict compliance with public financial management regulations while serving under his supervision.

He noted that together they spearheaded several development initiatives in the Wa Municipality and commended Dr Moomin’s commitment to prudent financial management and accountability.

Dr Bin Salih further pointed to Dr Moomin’s professional background in corporate finance, as well as his experience with the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as qualities that make him well-suited to manage the party’s financial affairs.

He also highlighted Dr Moomin’s previous parliamentary campaigns in the Wa Central Constituency in 2012 and 2016, arguing that those experiences have given him a deep understanding of the financial and organisational challenges faced by the party at the grassroots level.

“What makes Dr Tahiru’s candidacy truly exciting is how it bridges the gap within our party,” Dr Bin Salih said. “He remains entirely accessible to the ordinary party faithful, yet commands immense respect within the party hierarchy.”

The former Upper West Regional Minister said support for Dr Moomin’s candidature was steadily gaining momentum across various levels of the party, describing him as “the formidable, trustworthy leader” needed to ensure effective stewardship of NPP resources.

He concluded his endorsement with a prayer for the success of Dr Moomin’s campaign, expressing confidence in his ability to serve the party effectively if elected.

Dr Issahaku Tahiru Moomin is seeking election as NPP National Treasurer as the governing party prepares for its upcoming internal polls.

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