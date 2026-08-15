Abdul Rahman retains Upper West NPP chairmanship despite Nandom protest

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region has retained Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz as Regional Chairman after he defeated former Regional Organiser Alaska B. Kanton in the party’s regional executive elections.

Mr Abdul Rahman, popularly known as “Chairman White”, secured 173 votes against Mr Kanton’s 86, as 259 delegates voted to elect the 11-member regional executive.

The election was, however, marred by a protest from some Nandom Constituency executives, who challenged the eligibility of some delegates allowed to vote.

The group, which stormed the voting hall midway through the exercise, argued that some names on the voters’ album did not qualify as legitimate delegates and accused the party’s regional structure of sidelining the constituency.

The disruption required the intervention of about 70 police officers deployed for the election before voting could continue.

Speaking at a subsequent press conference, Nandom Constituency Secretary Edmund Bangnia Aayel said the group was not opposed to the election but wanted the process to be transparent.

“We are not against the election. But we want fairness and transparency. Some people who are not legitimate delegates were allowed to vote. That undermines the credibility of the process. We are calling on national leadership to investigate,” he said.

Despite the protest, the Electoral Commission proceeded with the election and declared the results.

Mr Abdul Rahman’s victory gives him a fresh mandate after he took over the leadership of the region following the death of his predecessor, S.B. Kangberee, in June 2024.

He had previously served as Vice Chairman from 2018, deputising for Mr Kangberee.

His leadership came under scrutiny following the NPP’s defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election, but delegates opted to retain him.

“The victory is not for me but for the whole New Patriotic Party,” Chairman White told supporters after his victory.

“I urge you not to jubilate. This is an internal election. Reserve your celebration for 2028 when we defeat the NDC,” he added.

Majeed Liman was elected First Vice Chairman with 193 votes, defeating Ali Kamara, who polled 35, and Thadeus Arkum, who had 31.

Yussif Alhassan won the Assistant Secretary position with 200 votes against Suleiman Benin's 59, while Philip Braimah was also elected Second Vice Regional Chairman of the party.

Minaata Mumuni was elected Regional Women’s Organiser with 139 votes, defeating Nancy A. Dery, who polled 116.

Sadat Doodoo Yussif won the Regional Organiser position with 158 votes on his third attempt. He defeated Haki Issa with 71 votes, Yahaya Suleiman with 17 and Hamidu Ridwan with 13.

“God’s time is the best,” Mr Yussif said after his victory.

Mohammed Hamidu Saana, who previously served as Youth Organiser, was elected to the regional executive after securing 138 votes. He defeated Mustapha Ibrahim Dimah with 75 votes, Seidu Ishahaku with 22 and Amadu Adama with 23.

Dr Tanko Dauda retained the position of Regional Secretary, while Alhassan Suleiman retained the Regional Treasurer position.

The newly elected executives were sworn into office by NPP Director of Information Technology Eric Nana Amankwa, who said the party was prepared to work towards regaining power from the NDC in 2028.

The Nandom protest, however, leaves questions about the eligibility of some delegates unresolved, with the constituency executives calling for an investigation by the party’s national leadership.

With the regional elections concluded, the new leadership is expected to begin efforts to unite the party and rebuild its fortunes ahead of the 2028 general election.

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