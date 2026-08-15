Odeneho Kwaku Appiah beats former EPA boss Kokofu, to emerge NPP Ashanti chair

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has been elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region after securing a landslide victory in the party’s regional executive elections.

He polled 663 votes to defeat his closest challenger, former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kwabena Kokofu, who obtained 269 votes.

The decisive outcome came despite expectations of a closely fought contest between the two candidates.

In his victory remarks, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah expressed gratitude to the delegates for their confidence in him and called on party members to remain united following the elections.

He also urged supporters to celebrate the victory with restraint and humility as the party begins the next phase of its reorganisation in the region.

This was his third attempt after losing to the former Regional chairman, Benard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on two occasions.

Ten other executives were elected to various positions to serve alongside the new Regional Chairman.

Chairperson of the Elections Committee, Rita Asobayire, commended delegates for maintaining peace and order throughout the electoral process.

The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP’s mobilisation and restructuring efforts in the Ashanti Region as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

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