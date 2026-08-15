National

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah beats former EPA boss Kokofu, to emerge NPP Ashanti chair

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  15 August 2026 6:03pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has been elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region after securing a landslide victory in the party’s regional executive elections.

He polled 663 votes to defeat his closest challenger, former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kwabena Kokofu, who obtained 269 votes.

The decisive outcome came despite expectations of a closely fought contest between the two candidates.

In his victory remarks, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah expressed gratitude to the delegates for their confidence in him and called on party members to remain united following the elections.

He also urged supporters to celebrate the victory with restraint and humility as the party begins the next phase of its reorganisation in the region.

This was his third attempt after losing to the former Regional chairman, Benard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on two occasions.

Ten other executives were elected to various positions to serve alongside the new Regional Chairman.

Chairperson of the Elections Committee, Rita Asobayire, commended delegates for maintaining peace and order throughout the electoral process.

The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP’s mobilisation and restructuring efforts in the Ashanti Region as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group