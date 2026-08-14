Joe Ghartey chairs NPP Appeal Committee

Former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Joe Ghartey, has been named Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Appeals Committee for the party’s upcoming National Executive Elections.

His appointment places him at the head of the body that will handle petitions from aspirants or party members who may challenge decisions taken by the NPP’s National Vetting Committee ahead of the October 3, 2026, national executive elections.

The composition of the Appeals Committee forms part of an updated electoral framework issued by the NPP National Elections Committee on August 11, 2026. The guidelines were issued pursuant to Article 10(2) of the party’s constitution and other relevant provisions governing the election of national executives.

Ghartey leads nine-member appeals body

Joe Ghartey will be supported by an eight-member team comprising Rev. S.K. Boafo, Anthony Namoo, former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker, Dr Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeni, Gifty Ohene Konadu, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh and Laurette Korkor Asante.

Augustine Odei will serve as Secretary to the committee.

The committee has been specifically mandated to receive and determine petitions from party members and aspirants who are aggrieved by decisions of the National Vetting Committee.

Under the electoral regulations, an aggrieved party member or aspirant for a national office may submit a written petition to the Appeals Committee after a decision by the Vetting Committee.

The Appeals Committee is required to make a determination on such a petition within 48 hours, introducing a relatively short window for resolving disputes before the election process advances to its subsequent stages.

Further appeal goes to National Executive Committee

The rules also provide an additional avenue for candidates who remain dissatisfied after the Appeals Committee has reached its decision.

Such a petitioner may lodge a further appeal with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP. The regulations state that the decision of the NEC at that stage will be final and binding.

The appeals mechanism is therefore expected to play an important role in determining which aspirants eventually make it onto the ballot for the various national executive positions.

Vetting comes before appeals

The Appeals Committee will operate after the completion of the vetting exercise.

The NPP has constituted a separate National Vetting Committee chaired by Cecilia Abena Dapaah, with Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Salifu Saeed, Ambassador Dr Barffour Agyei-Bawuah, Elizabeth Ohene, Osei Prempeh, Joyce Opoku Boateng and Arnold Boateng as members. Evans Nimako serves as Secretary.

The Vetting Committee is responsible for scrutinising all aspirants and may recommend the disqualification of any candidate it determines does not satisfy the party’s eligibility requirements.

Among the requirements are at least two years of active registered membership, good character, good standing within the party and payment of membership dues for at least the previous two years.

Aspirants must also pay the prescribed nomination fees and obtain clearance from the Vetting Committee.

For the National Youth Organiser position, candidates must be below 40 years, while nomination forms must be endorsed by at least one member in good standing from each of the country’s 16 regions.

October 3 poll

The Appeals Committee has been constituted as the NPP prepares for its National Executive Elections on October 3, 2026.

The electoral timetable states that nominations will open on August 17 and close on August 22, with the filing of nominations scheduled for August 23 to 27.

Vetting will take place from August 31 to September 3, with the results expected to be published on September 5. The appeals window has been scheduled for September 6 and 7, while the party’s NEC/NC is expected to meet on September 10. The Notice of Poll is scheduled for September 14.

The elections will cover the positions of National Chairperson, National Vice Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, National Women Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser and National Communication Director.

EC To conduct The election

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is expected to conduct the NPP’s national executive elections under the supervision of the party’s National Elections Committee.

The arrangement is to be carried out in line with the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574).

The National Elections Committee itself is chaired by Frederick Opare-Ansah, with Abena Osei Asare as Vice Chairperson and other members including Oboshie Sai Coffie, Frank Davies Esq., Anthony Karbo, Salam Ama Mpianimaa Damata, Eric Ntori, the Ashanti Regional Chairman and Evans Nimako as Secretary.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.