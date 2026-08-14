TCDA targets 100,000 new hectares to boost Ghana’s palm oil self-sufficiency

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has been mandated to lead Ghana’s drive to expand oil palm production, with the government targeting the development of 100,000 new hectares in 2026.

The initiative is aimed at boosting domestic palm oil production, reducing the country’s reliance on imported edible oils and positioning Ghana as a competitive player in the global palm oil market.

Speaking at a national multi-stakeholder roundtable, the Chief Executive Officer of the TCDA, Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, said the expansion must be pursued in a manner that protects the environment while improving productivity and creating sustainable jobs.

He said the focus would be on developing suitable production zones, rehabilitating aging farms and closing yield gaps on existing plantations rather than driving expansion through deforestation.

“Ghana must prove that agricultural expansion and environmental responsibility can advance together,” Dr. Okrah said.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, who also participated in the roundtable, called for a coordinated approach among stakeholders to improve Ghana’s oil palm sector.

He stressed the need for government, producers, processors and other players across the value chain to work together to address the challenges confronting the industry and create the conditions needed to increase domestic production.

The Minister’s call comes as Ghana seeks to reduce its dependence on imported edible oils and achieve greater self-sufficiency in palm oil production.

Dr. Okrah explained that the TCDA was seeking to translate the government’s vision for palm oil self-sufficiency into a clear execution plan.

He said government had set a target of achieving total self-sufficiency in palm oil production by 2032, with the TCDA serving as the key regulatory institution responsible for licensing, production planning and industry data management.

“Our goal is focus and ambition,” Dr. Okrah said.

He added that the sector needed to expand plantations, create sustainable jobs, reduce reliance on imported edible oils and position Ghana as a competitive player in the global palm oil market.

The TCDA, established under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), is expected to serve as the institutional anchor for registration, licensing, production planning, industry data management, traceability and quality assurance across the oil palm value chain.

The Authority’s expanded role is expected to strengthen coordination within the sector while providing better data and regulatory oversight to support investment and sustainable production.

The planned expansion comes as Ghana seeks to increase domestic agricultural production and strengthen value addition within the palm oil industry.

Dr. Okrah stressed that sustainability and environmental responsibility would remain central to the expansion, particularly as the country seeks to increase production without contributing to deforestation.

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