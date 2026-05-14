TCDA signs MoUs to promote beekeeping, land reclamation

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to advance sustainable practices in Ghana’s tree crops sector.

The agreements aim to integrate beekeeping, restore degraded lands, and develop rubber plantations to enhance production, environmental sustainability, and farmer livelihoods.

A statement issued by TCDA and shared with the Ghana News Agency said the first MoU, signed with Pan-African Business Developers (PABD), would support the implementation of the Bees for Income and Nutrition (BEEIN) Project.

It said the initiative is expected to create additional income opportunities for farmers through apiculture while improving pollination and productivity within tree crop farming systems.

The second agreement, signed with Save Our Lands Projects LBG (SOL), will facilitate a 10-hectare pilot land reclamation rubber plantation project aimed at restoring degraded lands and increasing rubber production.

The project is also expected to create jobs and promote sustainable land use practices in farming communities.

Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, Chief Executive Officer of TCDA, signed both agreements on behalf of the Authority, with Mr. Kirk Agyekum representing PABD and Mr. Aaron Agyapong representing SOL.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Dr. Okrah said the partnerships formed part of efforts to build a sustainable and resilient tree crops sector.

“These strategic partnerships represent a bold step toward building a more sustainable, innovative and economically resilient tree crops sector,” he said, adding that the initiatives would create opportunities for farmers, restore degraded lands, and promote environmental sustainability across the value chain.

Dr. Okrah said that TCDA remained committed to strategic collaborations that strengthen the country’s priority tree crops, including cocoa, cashew, shea, mango, rubber, and coconut.

The Authority said it would continue pursuing initiatives that support economic growth, job creation, and export development in the tree crops sector.

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