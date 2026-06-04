GIS secures 7-year jail term for Nigerian woman convicted of human trafficking

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has secured the conviction of a Nigerian national for human trafficking and immigration-related offences, resulting in a seven-year prison sentence.

According to a press release issued by GIS on 4th June, 2026, and signed by DSI Barbara Sam, a Nigerian trader, Ada Peace, was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court following an intelligence-led operation by the GIS Asankragwa Sector Command that rescued two victims aged 21 and 13 from exploitation.

Victims lured with false job promises

Presenting the case before the court, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) John Bernard Otoo disclosed that the victims were recruited from Nigeria with promises of employment as shop attendants in Ghana.

However, upon arrival, they were allegedly forced into prostitution, with the proceeds collected by the convict.

Investigations conducted by the GIS Anti-Human Smuggling and Trafficking in Persons (AHSTIP) Section established that the victims were recruited through accomplices in Nigeria and transported into Ghana, where they were received by Ada Peace at a brothel in Adaase near Asankragwa.

The Service said the victims were subjected to spiritual intimidation and coerced into commercial sex work to repay debts allegedly amounting to six million Nigerian Naira.

Illegal entry and prosecution

The prosecution further revealed that Ada Peace and an accomplice, Rejoice Opara, entered Ghana through unapproved border routes in July 2024 and remained in the country without valid permits.

While Ada Peace faced four charges, including human trafficking and illegal entry, Opara was fined and discharged by the court.

Immigration Service warns traffickers

Commenting on the case, Comptroller-General of Immigration, Samuel Basintale Amadu, condemned human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and illegal migration.

He warned that persons involved in such activities would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, stressing that security agencies would not tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable individuals or violations of Ghana's immigration laws.

The GIS also urged the public to remain vigilant, cautioning that traffickers increasingly use social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook, false employment offers, and fraudulent travel opportunities to lure victims.

The conviction forms part of the Service's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and related transnational crimes in Ghana.

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