2026 World Cup: Black Star Balloon Tour launched to rally nationwide support

Government endorses Black Star Balloon Tour

The Government of Ghana has thrown its support behind a new nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening unity and boosting backing for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The campaign, known as the Black Star Balloon Tour, was officially launched in Accra and is designed to travel across all regions of the country, engaging citizens in a shared show of support for the national team.

At the heart of the initiative is a symbolic balloon, which will be taken around the country for Ghanaians to sign and write messages of encouragement for the Black Stars as they prepare for upcoming international competitions.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Yussif Issaka Jajah, described the project as more than just a sporting campaign.

He said the initiative is intended to bring people together across regions and backgrounds while also promoting tourism, youth engagement and patriotism through football.

The event attracted a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including government officials, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, corporate executives, football supporters and members of the diplomatic community, all pledging support for the national team.

Also speaking at the launch, Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expressed confidence in the Black Stars’ ability to make an impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He urged Ghanaians to remain united behind the team throughout their campaign, stressing that national support could play a key role in inspiring strong performances on the global stage.

“The Black Stars are capable of surprising the world. Ghanaians must remain united and support the team throughout the journey,” he stated.

“The players must know that the entire nation is behind them as they embark on this important journey,” he added.

The Black Stars are preparing for their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup after securing qualification for the expanded 2026 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, setting up a challenging group-stage campaign as they aim to progress beyond the first round for the first time since 2010.

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