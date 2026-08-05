Ghana’s horticultural renaissance: A defining moment we must not miss

History reminds us that nations prosper not because opportunities are absent elsewhere, but because they recognise and seize the opportunities before them. Today, Ghana stands at such a crossroads.

As global consumers increasingly demand fresh fruits, vegetables and sustainably produced horticultural products, our nation possesses every natural advantage to become a leading horticultural hub in Africa.

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), global trade in tropical fruits reached nearly 11 million tonnes in 2023, driven by rising demand for products such as pineapples, mangoes, avocados and papayas.

These products command premium prices and generate substantial export earnings and employment across producing countries.

Ghana is uniquely positioned to benefit from this expanding market. Blessed with fertile soils, favourable climatic conditions and year-round production potential, our country already produces internationally recognised pineapples, bananas, mangoes, coconuts, vegetables and other horticultural crops.

Yet, despite this enormous potential, we are still exporting only a fraction of what the global market is prepared to buy.

This is not because Ghana lacks capable farmers or visionary entrepreneurs. On the contrary, our producers continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite climate variability, inadequate irrigation, post-harvest losses, limited cold-chain infrastructure and constrained access to affordable finance.

Every successful export shipment leaving our ports represents the determination of thousands of hardworking Ghanaians who believe agriculture remains one of the surest pathways to national prosperity.

The opportunity before us is enormous. A strategic assessment by the World Bank concluded that, with targeted investments in production, logistics, quality standards and market access, Ghana’s horticultural exports could generate US$250 million annually while creating more than 20,000 direct jobs across farming, processing, transportation and export services.

These are not merely statistics; they represent livelihoods for families, opportunities for our youth, and stronger foreign exchange earnings for our economy.

The future of Ghana’s horticultural industry will therefore depend not on potential alone, but on purposeful collaboration. Government must continue creating an enabling policy environment. Financial institutions must recognise agriculture as a bankable investment.

Development partners must deepen technical support. Researchers must continue driving innovation, while exporters and producers work together to meet the highest international standards of quality, traceability and sustainability.

At the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), we firmly believe that horticulture is more than an agricultural sector; it is a strategic economic pillar capable of accelerating industrialisation, enhancing food security, creating dignified employment and strengthening Ghana’s position in global trade. It is against this background that FAGE proudly invites investors, policymakers, exporters, development partners, researchers, students and the general public to participate in the Ghana International Horticulture Expo 2026, scheduled for **5–7 September 2026** at the Palms Convention Center, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

More than an exhibition, the Expo is a national platform where ideas will become investments, partnerships will become businesses, and innovation will become the engine of Ghana’s horticultural transformation. It is where the future of our industry will be shaped.

The seeds have already been planted. The world is waiting. Now is the time for Ghana to grow, compete and lead.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.