Old Tafo Assembly to intensify sanitation law enforcement as clean-up campaign gathers pace

Audio By Carbonatix
The Old Tafo Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has announced plans to step up the enforcement of sanitation by-laws as part of efforts to improve environmental cleanliness across the municipality.
The warning was issued during the nationwide monthly sanitation exercise, where assembly officials and residents desilted choked drains and cleared refuse in parts of Adabraka.
Speaking during the exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abubakar Sadiq, described the monthly clean-up as a vital initiative for promoting a cleaner and healthier environment and urged residents to actively participate rather than leaving the responsibility solely to the assembly.
"As a municipality and as a country, we need to attach importance to this exercise," he said.
Mr Sadiq expressed disappointment over the failure of some traders to participate in the exercise, warning that the assembly would strictly enforce sanitation by-laws against those who neglect their responsibilities.
"We are not going to relent in our efforts when it comes to enforcement," he said.
He disclosed that the Environmental Health Department had been directed to take action against shop owners who failed to participate in the exercise, saying the move was intended to serve as a deterrent.
According to the MCE, improved sanitation would not only reduce environmental pollution but also lower the incidence of disease and ease the financial burden on government through reduced healthcare expenditure.
The Environmental Health Officer for the Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, Promise Tsagli, said the municipality had consistently organised monthly clean-up exercises since January while introducing additional measures to strengthen waste management.
He revealed that the assembly has deployed three tricycles to undertake the daily collection of refuse from roadsides and market centres across the municipality.
"As an Environmental Health Officer, I can confidently say that Tafo is about 90 per cent clean," he said, attributing the improvement to regular waste collection and the cooperation of residents.
Also participating in the exercise was chartered accountant Fahad Nuhu, who emphasised that environmental cleanliness is critical to sustainable development.
He urged residents to play their part in keeping their communities clean, stressing that environmental sustainability requires collective responsibility.
The monthly sanitation exercise, introduced by the government, is observed on the first Saturday of every month and is being implemented by metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies nationwide.
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