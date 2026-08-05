AAC secures 750 acres of irrigated land to drive commercial vegetable production under MoFA partnership

The African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has secured 750 acres of irrigated land at Konadu in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) to establish a large-scale commercial vegetable production facility.

The allocation forms part of a partnership between the Ministry and AAC aimed at translating investments in agricultural infrastructure and human capital into increased food production, job creation and commercial agribusiness development.

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, announced the agreement when he welcomed 118 Ghanaian graduates sponsored by AAC to pursue postgraduate studies at RUDN University and the People's Friendship University in Russia over the past two years.

The Konadu Irrigation Project, developed under the Afram Plains Export-Led Agricultural Enhancement and Irrigation Project (APEEIP), is equipped with centre-pivot irrigation systems designed to support large-scale commercial farming.

According to the Minister, the government has provided the irrigated land while AAC has committed to supplying the logistics and investment required to establish the vegetable production facility.

"The Ministry has established an agreement with AAC, and under that agreement, 750 acres of irrigated land at Konadu have been allocated to AAC to provide logistics to establish a vegetable production facility," he said.

He added that AAC would also pay the irrigation water charges to ensure the sustainable operation of the project.

Mr Opoku described the partnership as the type of public-private collaboration needed to unlock Ghana's agricultural potential and advance the government's Feed Ghana Agenda.

"This partnership between the private sector and agricultural development is exactly the kind of collaboration Ghana needs to achieve sustainable growth," he stated.

Graduates expected to drive agricultural transformation

The agreement comes as 118 Ghanaian scholars return home after completing postgraduate studies in agriculture, ecology and environmental sciences in Russia.

The graduates received advanced training in crop production, soil and plant health, sustainable agriculture, climate change, environmental protection and natural resource management.

Speaking on behalf of the Board and Management of AAC and the Jospong Group, Dr Mrs Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong, Chief Executive Officer of AAC and Executive Director of the Jospong Group, said the scholarship programme was never intended simply to produce graduates but to develop professionals capable of transforming Ghana's agriculture and environmental sectors.

Of the returning graduates, 88 specialised in agriculture-related disciplines, while 30 studied ecology, providing expertise across agricultural production and environmental management.

"Our intention was not simply to award scholarships or support young people to obtain additional certificates. Our goal was to develop a new generation of professionals who will return home with the knowledge, discipline, exposure and confidence required to contribute to Ghana's agriculture and environmental transformation," she said.

She stressed that the next phase of the programme would focus on translating academic knowledge into practical economic outcomes.

"The test before us now is to ensure that their knowledge does not remain in certificates, research or academic presentations, but is translated into productive farms, strong agricultural enterprises, improved environmental practices, innovative technologies, employment opportunities and measurable national impact."

According to Dr Siaw Agyepong, access to the 750-acre irrigated site provides a critical opportunity for the graduates to move from education into commercial agriculture.

She noted that the graduates would require access to productive land, irrigation, finance, markets, research support, mentorship and institutional partnerships to maximise their impact.

She called for a structured collaboration between AAC and the Ministry to deploy the graduates across key national priorities, including agricultural production, mechanisation, climate-smart agriculture, environmental restoration, value addition and agribusiness development.

"What is required at this stage is a deliberate bridge between education and resources and institutional support. They must be able to move beyond seeking employment and begin creating businesses, improving productivity and generating opportunities for others."

Dr Siaw Agyepong disclosed that AAC is already developing a reintegration framework that will expose the graduates to commercial agriculture, agricultural research, mechanisation, environmental management, value-chain development and entrepreneurship.

She said the organisation intends to work closely with relevant directorates of the Ministry to identify areas where the graduates can support existing government programmes.

"We want them to build enterprises, support farmers, strengthen value chains and introduce practical solutions to the challenges confronting Ghana's agriculture and environmental sectors."

She added that achieving this vision would require strong collaboration among government, the private sector, universities, research institutions and local communities.

"When these actors work together, education becomes enterprise, research becomes production, and young people become drivers of transformation."

Minister challenges graduates to deliver results

Mr Opoku challenged AAC and the returning scholars to demonstrate tangible outcomes from the investment in land, irrigation infrastructure and education.

"We are making available the land with irrigation infrastructure. AAC has pledged to make available all the logistics that are required. And so you must show us the difference. You have the responsibility to demonstrate the difference."

He said the partnership would support the cultivation, processing, storage, value addition, marketing and commercialisation of strategic agricultural commodities, helping to improve food security, create jobs, promote import substitution and boost exports.

The Minister also urged the graduates to embrace innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in addressing challenges within Ghana's agricultural sector.

"Ghana has invested in you through the opportunities created by your sponsors. And today, your country looks to you to become catalysts for transformation."

"The future of agriculture belongs to those who are innovative, technologically driven and committed to excellence."

Government commends Jospong's investment

Mr Opoku commended the Jospong Group and AAC for what he described as a visionary investment in Ghana's human capital.

"I wish to commend the African Agribusiness Consortium and the Jospong Group of Companies for demonstrating visionary leadership through this remarkable investment in Ghana's human capital. It is a bold and commendable initiative."

He encouraged other private-sector organisations, agribusinesses and development partners to emulate the initiative.

"Investing in young people is one of the greatest investments any nation can make."

The Ministry is expected to monitor progress at the Konadu irrigation site as AAC begins implementing the vegetable production project.

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